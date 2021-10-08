Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WLL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.63.

WLL opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

