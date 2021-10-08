Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPGYF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

