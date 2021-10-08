Whitbread’s (WTB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,258 ($42.57) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,217.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,229.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

