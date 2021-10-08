Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) PT Lowered to GBX 3,700

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:WPM opened at GBX 2,779.19 ($36.31) on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a one year high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The stock has a market cap of £12.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

