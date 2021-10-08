Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

WY opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

