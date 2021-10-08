Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

