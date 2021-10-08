Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.34. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 2,543 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$28.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

