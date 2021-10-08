Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.