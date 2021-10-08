Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.70.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $23.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,134 shares of company stock worth $17,948,183 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $159,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

