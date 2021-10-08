Wedbush Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

