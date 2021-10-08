Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Agrify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agrify by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Agrify in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages have commented on AGFY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

AGFY stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Agrify Co. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

