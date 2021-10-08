Wasatch Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

