Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,946,000 after buying an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.