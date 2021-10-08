Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Sandbridge Acquisition worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

NYSE:SBG opened at $4.37 on Friday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

