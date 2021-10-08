Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €36.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €36.50 ($42.94) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

