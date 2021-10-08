Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. 2,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.