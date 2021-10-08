Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 6,870 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA makes up 0.8% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.55. 1,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

