Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 35,960 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,960 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises approximately 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 23,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,444. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

