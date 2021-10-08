Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 92,170 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,170 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI remained flat at $$6.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $229.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

