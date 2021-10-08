Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.60% of The Hackett Group worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 124.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,584 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

HCKT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.62. 943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,632. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

