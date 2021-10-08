Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.55. 115,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

