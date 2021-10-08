Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research lowered Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down $11.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.38. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

