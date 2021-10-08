W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

WPC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,025. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

