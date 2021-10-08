W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 2,404 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,574,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.