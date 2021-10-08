W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,432 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

