W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $765,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

