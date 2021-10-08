W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.90. 14,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $598.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

