W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 72.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,447 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $141.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $343.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

