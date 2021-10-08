Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.44. 658,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average is $177.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.