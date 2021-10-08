Voyager Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.20 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00004688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $707.05 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00232998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00102511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

