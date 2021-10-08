Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner Buys 4,497 Shares

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner purchased 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $15,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arnold Ursaner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Arnold Ursaner purchased 3,000 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,060.00.

Volt Information Sciences stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,204. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,961 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.