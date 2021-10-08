Volex’s (VLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Volex stock opened at GBX 433.44 ($5.66) on Friday. Volex has a twelve month low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 413.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 371.27. The company has a market capitalization of £687.96 million and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

