Volex’s (VLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Volex stock opened at GBX 433.44 ($5.66) on Friday. Volex has a twelve month low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 413.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 371.27. The company has a market capitalization of £687.96 million and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.
