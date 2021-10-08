Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,063. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

