VITE (VITE) Reaches Market Cap of $40.70 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $40.70 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VITE has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049402 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,023,055,354 coins and its circulating supply is 490,484,244 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

