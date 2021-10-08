Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 23.6% in September

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the second quarter worth $62,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 1,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,264. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.