Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $46,406.25 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

