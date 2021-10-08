Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $46,406.25 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.
Shares of VIR stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of -1.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
