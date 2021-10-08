Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Truist

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.

VNOM opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

