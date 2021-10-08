Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCISY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.