Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE VFF opened at C$10.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$869.33 million and a PE ratio of -128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.54. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$6.05 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.48 million. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

