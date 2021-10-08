Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
TSE VFF opened at C$10.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$869.33 million and a PE ratio of -128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.54. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$6.05 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
