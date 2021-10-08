Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 582,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,624. The firm has a market cap of $679.50 million, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

