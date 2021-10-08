Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 795 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $269.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

