Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 254.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,109 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CSX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

