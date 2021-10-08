Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 552.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

