Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 438 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

