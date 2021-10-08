Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 27,356 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 348.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 187,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

HZNP stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

