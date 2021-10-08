Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,239 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 63.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $19,985,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 44.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4,331.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Shares of CMI opened at $234.86 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.