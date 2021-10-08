Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VVI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,289. Viad has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $947.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Viad will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Viad by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viad by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viad by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 39,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

