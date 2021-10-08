Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of VVI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,289. Viad has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $947.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.01.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Viad will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.
About Viad
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.