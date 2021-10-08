Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). Veru posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERU. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.95 million, a PE ratio of -853.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

