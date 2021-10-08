Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

