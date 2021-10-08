Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Versus Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $42.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

